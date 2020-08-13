AllCavs
Rockets' Westbrook to miss first few games of playoffs, maybe more

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook will miss at least the first few playoff games with a strained quadriceps muscle, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The Rockets open the playoffs next week against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook's former team.

Westbrook underwent an MRI for the injury Wednesday and his return to lineup will be determined by how the injury responds to treatment, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"James Harden will have to take further control of the Rockets offense with Westbrook out," wrote Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated. "And on the bright side, it appears as though the 2017-18 MVP is up to the task. 

"Harden dropped 45 points on Indiana on Wednesday, and he appears in-shape and ready for the 2020 postseason to begin. After a midseason lull, Harden is nearing the peak of his powers. He'll need to be at his best for Houston to advance past the first round."

The Rockets conclude the "seeding" portion of the season Friday night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

