Rockets Owner On Economy: 'We've Got To Start Opening Up In May'

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is hopeful Americans can resume to something resembling normalcy within the next few weeks.

"When they shut down the City of Houston (in March), I thought it was premature," Fertitta said during an interview on FOX News. "But they were 100 percent right. We’ve got to do this to the end of this month, and we’ve got to start opening up in May, not only on the financial side, but the mental health side is huge."

He added, "I’ve talked with so many people that say, 'Hey, I just want to come back to work. I’ll do anything, but I’ve got to get out of my house.' We are all struggling."

Fertitta purchased the Rockets from Leslie Alexander in September 2017. Along with the team, he is the sole owner of Landry's, Inc., one of America's largest restaurant chains. He is reportedly worth $4.4 billion.

The NBA became the first sports league and one of the first major businesses to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, when the league suspended play March 11.

"It’s like a sci-fi movie that you would never believe,” Fertitta told FOX News.

The Rockets are projected to have the sixth-largest payroll for 2020-21 at more than $130 million, per USA Today.

Fertitta laid off 45,000 employees once the pandemic began to shut down the country. 

He and has family also donated meals to frontline medical workers in Houston on Easter Sunday.

The James Harden- and Russell Westbrook-led Rockets were 40-24 and tied for fifth place in the Western Conference at the hiatus.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

