Cavs And Huntington Award 10 Students 2K Apiece In Scholarships

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers and Huntington Bank teamed to award 10 Northeast Ohio high school students college scholarships totaling $2,000 each, the team announced Tuesday.

Per a team release, "The criteria for receiving a Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship is based on applicants submitting a 500-word essay, performing a high level of service in their community, providing a high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores (if required by the accredited school the student plans to attend) and a letter of recommendation."

More than 300 students applied, with a Scholarship Application Committee narrowing the field down to 20 semfinalists. From there, a panel of judges selected the 10 winners.

The panel was made up of representatives from the Cavaliers and Huntington Bank, as well as community leaders.

The following are the 10 recipients:

  • Jefferson Adjetéy, Shaw High School, Cleveland Heights
  • Max Ali, St. Edward High School, Middleburg Heights 
  • Sophia Ambrosio, Avon High School, Avon 
  • Chukwuemeka Chukwekere, Cleveland School of Science and Medicine, Cleveland 
  • Edward Dan, Solon High School, Solon 
  • Jason Goodman, Hudson High School, Hudson 
  • Abigail Kamenar, Archbishop Hoban High School, Akron
  • Krishna Patel, Twinsburg High School, Twinsburg 
  • Priyanka Shrestha, Beachwood High School, Beachwood 
  • Samuel Webster, Mentor High School, Mentor 

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com.

