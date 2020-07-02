Former Suns coach Kokoskov headed overseas for new gig

Sacramento Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov has agreed to become the head coach of Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Kokoskov, 48, was head coach of the Phoenix Suns during the 2018-19 season, when the Suns finished with the NBA's worst record at 19-63.

He has otherwise served as an assistant in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Suns, before joining Luke Walton's staff with the Kings.

Kokoskov is a native of Serbia and was named coach of the Serbian national team in November. He became an American citizen in 2010.

"He also served as the head coach of the Slovenian national team in the 2017 EuroBasket, leading them to the first-ever gold medal title in the country’s history," Varlas noted. "He has been also the head coach of the Georgian national team."

The Kings are one of 22 teams scheduled to resume the NBA season in Orlando at the end of the month.