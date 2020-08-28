Udoka believed to be leading candidate for Bulls coaching job

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka appears to be the leading candidate for the Chicago Bulls coaching vacancy, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen earlier this season and are looking for someone who specializes in player development, top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas has said.

The 76ers also made a coaching change, firing Brett Brown earlier in the week. Udoka is said to be a candidate for that position as well.

Cowley cited NBA scouts as sources, writing that Udoka was the "early leader in the clubhouse," and that there is no indication anything has changed.

"Whomever (the Bulls) eventually decide on, player development and communication had better be his strengths," 'Cowley wrote.

Udoka just completed his first season with the 76ers, who were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the East playoffs. He was an assistant with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs from 2012-19.

Udoka interviewed with the New York Knicks early this offseason and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.

Others mentioned as possible candidates for the Bulls job include former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.