GM Report

Knicks plan to interview 76ers assistant Udoka in coaching search

Sam Amico

Philadelphia 76ers lead assistant Ime Udoka is expected to be among those interviewing for the New York Knicks' coaching position, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Udoka is also supposedly the frontrunner for the Chicago Bulls' job should they decided to move on from Jim Boylen.

Other candidates reportedly interviewing to become the next coach of the Knicks: Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson and current interim man Mike Miller.

Thibodeau is widely believed to be the frontrunner among that group -- though it is not known if that's still the case now that Udoka's name has surfaced.

The Knicks will also interview Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Udoka, 42, has been a popular candidate in recent seasons. Prior to joining Brett Brown and the 76ers last summer, he had interviewed for vacancies with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Like Brown, Udoka had been an assistant under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. Udoka's run with the Spurs last seven years, from 2012-19.

Before that, he was a 6-foot-6 swingman and NBA journeyman, spending time with five teams from 2000-12. He also played professionally overseas, as well as in the G League.

The Knicks have been under new management since former CAA agent Leon Rose took over basketball operations in February.

Oubre Jr. to remain sidelined for Suns during season's return

Phoenix forward was putting together career year prior to knee surgery in March.

Sam Amico

Wall wants Cousins on Wizards: 'I'm trying to push for that'

Veteran point guard wants to reunite with former Kentucky teammate and current free agent in Washington.

Sam Amico

Amico: For Cavs, former lottery pick Jackson makes perfect sense

Soon to be a free agent, swingman was dispatched by Suns and seemingly forgotten by Grizzlies.

Sam Amico

NBA delivers guidelines for return, life in Orlando 'bubble'

Most important questions seemingly addressed as league is set to tip off again at end of July.

Sam Amico

Ex-Sixers GM Colangelo purchases stake in Australia NBL's Hawks

Former NBA Executive of Year will serve in an advisory role after bot getting job with Bulls.

Sam Amico

Larkin signs two-year extension to remain in Turkey

Free agent point guard has out in contract after first season to return to NBA.

Sam Amico

NBA giving players right to sit out season without penalty

Players wishing not to participate in resumption of season merely have to let their teams know next week.

Sam Amico

Chinese Basketball Association set to resume season Friday

Multiple former NBA players to take part in resumption of CBA season, as head of operations Yao Ming expresses positive vibes.

Sam Amico

Embry: NBA season should resume to be 'model for the greater society'

Raptors senior advisor and former Cavaliers and Bucks GM says he would return to court and use platform for social justice.

Sam Amico

Silver expresses confidence NBA season still on target to resume

Commissioner says he understands hesitancy of some players, admits returning is 'not an ideal situation'

Sam Amico