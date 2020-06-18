Knicks plan to interview 76ers assistant Udoka in coaching search

Philadelphia 76ers lead assistant Ime Udoka is expected to be among those interviewing for the New York Knicks' coaching position, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Udoka is also supposedly the frontrunner for the Chicago Bulls' job should they decided to move on from Jim Boylen.

Other candidates reportedly interviewing to become the next coach of the Knicks: Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson and current interim man Mike Miller.

Thibodeau is widely believed to be the frontrunner among that group -- though it is not known if that's still the case now that Udoka's name has surfaced.

The Knicks will also interview Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Udoka, 42, has been a popular candidate in recent seasons. Prior to joining Brett Brown and the 76ers last summer, he had interviewed for vacancies with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Like Brown, Udoka had been an assistant under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. Udoka's run with the Spurs last seven years, from 2012-19.

Before that, he was a 6-foot-6 swingman and NBA journeyman, spending time with five teams from 2000-12. He also played professionally overseas, as well as in the G League.

The Knicks have been under new management since former CAA agent Leon Rose took over basketball operations in February.