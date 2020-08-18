NBA won't hold 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis as currently scheduled

The coronavirus pandemic continues to shift the NBA calendar and it has now touched next season's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

According to veteran Indiana-based basketball reporter Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, the league will not be holding the All-Star Game as scheduled, given the uncertainty of when next season will actually start.

All-Star Weekend was scheduled for Presidents' Day weekend (Feb. 12-14) at Bankers Life FieldHouse.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the schedule for the 2020-21 NBA season, we and the Indiana Pacers informed our hotel partners in Indianapolis that NBA All-Star 2021 is unlikely to take place on Presidents’ Day weekend so they could make other arrangements," an NBA spokesperson told Agness. "More information about next season’s schedule, including NBA All-Star, will be announced at a later date.”

The 2020-21 NBA season is tentatively scheduled to tip off in December, though some reports say that could be moved to Jan. 18, or even as late as March.

“We have been working with the NBA since 2017 to bring our fans and our city this world-class event, just as we did when we last hosted in 1985," Pacers president Rick Welts said in a statement to Agness. "While it appears NBA All-Star 2021 is unlikely to happen on Presidents’ Day weekend, we are excited about continuing to collaborate with the NBA as we look to the future.”

Cleveland is scheduled to host the 2022 All-Star Game, with Salt Lake City slated for 2023.