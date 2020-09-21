Pacers interview ex-Thunder coach Donovan for coaching vacancy

The Indiana Pacers have interviewed former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan for their own vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Donovan and the Thunder parted ways after the season, which included a surprising run to the playoffs despite trading stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George last summer.

Donovan is one of nearly 20 candidates for the Pacers, who parted ways with Nate McMillan after the season. Per Charania, the interview took place last week. He added that not all candidates will interview for the job.

Along with Donovan, bigger names linked to the Pacers vacancy include former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, former NBA guard Chauncey Billups, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown and current San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

Donovan and D'Antoni are also said to be candidates with the Philadelphia 76ers, with Donovan also reportedly being on the radar of the Chicago Bulls, and D'Antoni of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Former Cavs coach and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue has also been linked to all the openings.