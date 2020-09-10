Ex-NBA guard Billups among candidates for Pacers coaching job

Former NBA guard Chauncey Billups has become a candidate in the Indiana Pacers' search for a new head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Billups, 43, joins a long list reported by Wojnarowski earlier Wednesday that also includes San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger, Portland Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts and recent Brooklyn Nets interim man Jacque Vaughn.

Last week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Billups was ready to pursue a coaching job this offseason.

The Pacers are looking to replace Nate McMillan, let go in August after four years and four first-round playoff exits.

Multiple sources have suggested their top priority may be Mike D'Antoni, whose contract with the Houston Rockets expires at the end of the season.

According to Wojnarowski, along with the aforementioned names, the Pacers are hoping to interview a number of assistants. That group includes the Spurs' Will Hardy, Miami Heat's Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando Magic's Pat Delany, Minnesota Timberwolves' David Vanterpool and Philadelphia 76ers' Ime Udoka.

All interviews will be conducted virtually, Wojnarowski added.

"We've seen some of the hirings over the last few years, and they're coming from all over the board," Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said. "The way I've set up this process is, we want to start with a big pool then get down smaller and smaller. I don't want to rule that out. If there's an existing coach who has experience, who knows how to build a program, but maybe has a little mark or has something he needs to improve on.

"... I believe this, that the head coach is critically important, but nowadays, that second, third and fourth coach almost are more important. So how they build out their structure and their coaching staff is critical."

Per Haynes, Billups has been eyeing a position as a head coach since retirement. In 17 NBA seasons, he spent time with six teams, including the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets.

He retired with the Detroit Pistons 2014, winning a title with the franchise a decade before that.

Billups was reportedly offered a five-year contract to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' head of basketball operations in 2017, but turned it down to remain in his position as an ESPN analyst.