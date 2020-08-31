Pacers' Pritchard says he sensed 'relief' from McMillan, talks coaching search

Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said he doesn't want to keep losing in the first round of the playoffs. That, and an ability to develop players will be major factors in the team's coaching search.

"We want to be better than getting swept in the playoffs, and when you look at the playoffs, I wanted to have some hope that we could win a game," Pritchard told reporters. "And if you really look at those games, and we've studied those games again, again I take that responsibility. It's going to be easy to point the finger, and I'm not. I take full responsibility."

The Pacers were swept two straight seasons in the playoffs and have lost in the first round five straight years. They fired coach Nate McMillan after four seasons last week. Some around the league were surprised with the decision. Pritchard said it wasn't easy, despite sensing some "relief" from McMillan.

"The coaching ranks in the NBA is ever changing, and I give Nate a ton of credit for instilling a hard-nosed tough culture here, and again, I really believe that he'll get another job and get another job quickly if he wants to," Pritchard said. "And boy we would do anything we can to help him do that."

The Pacers were missing All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis (foot) and shooting guard Jeremy Lamb (knee) for the seeding games on the Disney campus. Star guard Victor Oladipo remained hobbled. So it's been a while since they were at full strength.

As for the coaching search, the Pacers reportedly have eyes for Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets. His contract is up at the end of the season, and if there is one thing D'Antoni's teams are known for, it's playing an exciting brand of basketball.

And it's no secret the quiet buzz surrounding the Pacers lately could use a boost.

"We've seen some of the hirings over the last few years, and they're coming from all over the board," Pritchard said. "The way I've set up this process is, we want to start with a big pool then get down smaller and smaller. I don't want to rule that out. If there's an existing coach who has experience, who knows how to build a program, but maybe has a little mark or has something he needs to improve on.

"... I believe this, that the head coach is critically important, but nowadays, that second, third and fourth coach almost are more important. So how they build out their structure and their coaching staff is critical."