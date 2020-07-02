Coach McMillan says Pacers not in shape but they'll get there

Coach Nate McMillan doesn't expect the Indiana Pacers to be in shape for the NBA's return and that's a good thing, because they're not.

"The guys are not in shape," McMillan said in a Zoom call with reporters. "Not even close to being in shape."

This is to be expected. Nobody in the NBA has played an actual game since March 11, when the coronavirus suspended the season.

The goal now is for 22 teams to resume the season at the end of this month in Orlando. The Pacers are scheduled to tip off Aug. 1 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Those two teams just happen to be tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with an identical record of 39-26.

But everyone is in the same boat. Practices have come on a voluntary, individual basis -- if not alone in the driveway or by getting the keys to an old high school gym.

The Pacers will leave for Orlando on July 9. It is not yet known if they will have star guard Victor Oladipo, who is debating whether to play. He only got in 13 games this season after a major knee injury.

With our without Oladipo, they won't start full-court work until they get to the Walt Disney World campus.

So, yes, McMillan can forgive his team.

"I didn’t expect them to be in shape. It’s gonna certainly take some time to get them in basketball shape," he said. "That was one of the focuses that we wanted, trying to their legs (in shape) and trying to get that soreness out of them before we go down to Orlando.”

The Pacers had won seven of 10 games prior to the hiatus. As is often the case, they had a good thing going under McMillan, whose teams will always fight, sometimes willing themselves to a win.

Along with Oladipo, the Pacers feature the likes of leading scorer T.J. Warren, All-Star Domantas Sabonis and steady floor general Malcolm Brogdon, who recently recovered after testing positive for the virus.

“We were playing good basketball and we didn’t have our entire roster,” McMillan said. “So I’m anticipating going into this restart really for the first time, we should be going into this restart healthy and with a full roster.”