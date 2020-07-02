AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Coach McMillan says Pacers not in shape but they'll get there

Sam Amico

Coach Nate McMillan doesn't expect the Indiana Pacers to be in shape for the NBA's return and that's a good thing, because they're not.

"The guys are not in shape," McMillan said in a Zoom call with reporters. "Not even close to being in shape."

This is to be expected. Nobody in the NBA has played an actual game since March 11, when the coronavirus suspended the season.

The goal now is for 22 teams to resume the season at the end of this month in Orlando. The Pacers are scheduled to tip off Aug. 1 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Those two teams just happen to be tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with an identical record of 39-26.

But everyone is in the same boat. Practices have come on a voluntary, individual basis -- if not alone in the driveway or by getting the keys to an old high school gym.

The Pacers will leave for Orlando on July 9. It is not yet known if they will have star guard Victor Oladipo, who is debating whether to play. He only got in 13 games this season after a major knee injury.

With our without Oladipo, they won't start full-court work until they get to the Walt Disney World campus.

So, yes, McMillan can forgive his team.

"I didn’t expect them to be in shape. It’s gonna certainly take some time to get them in basketball shape," he said. "That was one of the focuses that we wanted, trying to their legs (in shape) and trying to get that soreness out of them before we go down to Orlando.”

The Pacers had won seven of 10 games prior to the hiatus. As is often the case, they had a good thing going under McMillan, whose teams will always fight, sometimes willing themselves to a win.

Along with Oladipo, the Pacers feature the likes of leading scorer T.J. Warren, All-Star Domantas Sabonis and steady floor general Malcolm Brogdon, who recently recovered after testing positive for the virus.

“We were playing good basketball and we didn’t have our entire roster,” McMillan said. “So I’m anticipating going into this restart really for the first time, we should be going into this restart healthy and with a full roster.”

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former first-round pick Baldwin nearing deal overseas

Free agent guard has spent time in NBA with Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

Kobe Bryant will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for Mamba Forever editions

Kobe Bryant is a five-time champion, and he is fourth on the NBA's all-time leading scorers list.

Cameron Fields

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

Free agent forward Williams awaiting new deal overseas

Former No. 2 overall draft pick spent time with the Cavaliers, Knicks and others.

Sam Amico

Wizards star Beal undecided, but 'working tail off' as if he will play

Washington shooting guard still trying to determine if he will join team in Orlando for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Former Cavaliers starter rejoins LeBron James as LA prepares for NBA season restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Oladipo on joining Pacers: 'When the day comes, I'll know'

Injury concerns could keep Indiana's star shooting guard out of Orlando for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Pelicans' Williamson to be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-gen consoles

Zion Williamson has had a good rookie season despite missing some time due to a torn right meniscus injury.

Cameron Fields

Japan champs hoping to land former Ohio State star Thomas

One-time Spurs draft pick reportedly had agreed to deal with Spanish club Baskonia, but nothing official yet.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico