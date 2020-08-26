Pacers make surprising decision to fire McMillan as coach

The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

"Makes no sense," an opposing general manager texted SI.com.

The GM went on to say he knows others throughout the league who were "surprised" by the move.

Either way, a search for a new coach will begin immediately, the team announced in a statement.

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will be a candidate for the Pacers vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move to fire McMillan is somewhat of a surprise, given the Pacers' recent injury issues and the fact the team had been competing and even contending in the Eastern Conference when healthy.

McMillan also received an extension from the Pacers on Aug. 12 -- though Wojnarowski reported the team "had reworked McMillan’s final year on contract for 2020-21 and added a team option for 2021-2022 in form of a soft extension."

McMillan was the final hire of former Pacers GM Larry Bird, now an advisor with the club. In four seasons, McMillan has guided the Pacers to the playoffs each time -- including this one.

McMillan is a former point guard with the Seattle SuperSonics and eventually became the Sonics' coach. He has a winning percentage of .528 in 16 seasons with the Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers and Pacers, and is one of just 26 coaches with at least 600 career wins.

He was hired prior to the 2016-17 to replace Frank Vogel. McMillan had been an assistant on Vogel's staff before that.

McMillan compiled the third most wins in Pacers' coaching history, finishing with a 183-136 record in Indiana.

"D'Antoni isn't an inexpensive hire and that'll be a question for Pacers and small market teams with league revenue stagnant in pandemic," Wojnarowski reported. "How far will they go to pay a coach? Indiana also plans to search pool of those they'd consider 'program builders' over long-term, per sources."