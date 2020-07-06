AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Pacers remain scary playoff opponent, analyst insists

Sam Amico

With or without Victor Oladipo, you shouldn't forget about the Indiana Pacers in the NBA's restart.

That's the take from former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

"The Pacers are one of the most slept-on teams in the NBA," Perkins said on SportsCenter. 

The Pacers will indeed be missing Oladipo when pro basketball returns at the end of the month in Orlando. He decided to opt out, citing his recent knee injury and the need to give it proper rehab.

But let's not forget that the Pacers star guard only appeared in 13 games this season -- and they still compiled a 39-26 record prior to the hiatus (7-6 with Oladipo).

In other words, coach Nate McMillan always finds a way to get his teams to play a gritty, smart brand of basketball. With the likes of T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and the rest, these Pacers have been no different.

Perkins suggested it's a trend that is likely to continue.

"They play inspiring, winning basketball," he said. "They don't have a superstar, but they have a lot of young studs." 

Indiana enters the restart tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth in the Eastern Conference, just two games back of the Miami Heat. Each team will play eight regular-season "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.

Each will also have three scrimmage games that serve as tuneups. For the Pacers, the first "preseason" game takes place July 23 vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

"They want all the SMOKE and they are a Dangerous Playoff matchup for anyone in the Eastern Conference!!!" Perkins said of the Pacers on Twitter.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free agent point guard Jenkins signs with Olympiacos

Greek power announces deal with veteran, formerly of Golden State and Philadelphia.

Sam Amico

Jamal Crawford shows he's still his shifty self in workout with son

Jamal Crawford last played for the Phoenix Suns in his NBA career.

Cameron Fields

Pacers star Oladipo opting out of NBA return in Orlando

Indiana will be vying for playoff positioning minus their leader, as season set to resume at end of July.

Sam Amico

Lakers get their man in Smith, but will he make a difference?

Veteran shooting guard has up-and-down basketball past, but mostly down in final days with Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

Greek power has former Bucks guard Wolters on radar

NBA free agent again drawing overseas interest after spending this past season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Why Blazers' McCollum must channel his play from 2019 West semis in Orlando

CJ McCollum had arguably the best stretch of his career during the 2019 Western conference semifinals.

Cameron Fields

Former Suns forward Peters closing in on deal in Spain

Baskonia trying to work out deal with ex-Valparaiso standout and 2017 Horizon League Player of the Year.

Sam Amico

Former Wizards forward Singleton nearing deal in Turkey

Well-traveled veteran was drafted in first round in 2011 and spent three seasons in NBA.

Sam Amico

Knicks have reservations about playing in 'bubble' for bottom eight

With eight free agents, New York may not be a great fit for the concept of offseason games.

Sam Amico

Knicks skip call with NBA on playing in Chicago to interview Kidd, Hardy

New York marching on with coaching search; not opposed to participating in minicamps and games.

Sam Amico