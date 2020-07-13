Pacers' Oladipo reconsidering decision to opt out of NBA return

Things may be getting better for the Indiana Pacers, and the games haven't even begun.

That's because star guard Victor Oladipo may be reconsidering his decision not to play in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Oladipo has been "fully participating" in five-on-five scrimmages at practice on the Disney campus, Charania reported, and "there’s now optimism around his playing status."

Oladipo told Charania back on July 3 that he had chosen to opt out of the NBA restart -- but that he would still join the Pacers at Walt Disney World. After a few days of practice, it appears things are going better than expected.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season July 30. The Pacers (39-26) are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the Miami Heat.

As usual, the Pacers' position is a real testament to coach Nate McMillan, whose teams have always played hard and smart, and generally overachieved. Few expected the Pacers to be where they were when the NBA suspended the season.

Worse for opponents, McMillan's teams are generally at their best when it means the most. In the playoffs, the Pacers are always a "tough out," as the saying goes.

For the record, the Pacers are 32-20 in games without Oladipo this season. But life with him is always easier.

Oladipo averaged 13.8 points in a mere 13 appearances before the break ... but he showed flashes of his old self by erupting for 27 points in 29 minutes against Boston on March 10. That just happened to be the Pacers' last game.