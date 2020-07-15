AllCavs
Pacers guard Oladipo changes tune, now says 'strong possibility' he'll play

Sam Amico

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo announced he would be sitting out of the NBA's return, but suddenly, it seems he may have spoken too soon.

"There's a strong possibility I might play," Oladipo told reporters Wednesday.

You know Oladipo as the Pacers' star shooting guard and resident team leader. But a major knee injury in 2018-19 cut that season short and limited him to just 13 games prior to the NBA hiatus this year.

Oladipo has been practicing with the Pacers in Orlando, reportedly even taking part in five-on-five drills. The NBA season is scheduled to tip off again at the end of the month on the Walt Disney campus.

Earlier in the week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that there's "optimism" Oladipo will indeed play for the return of the season.

This came a little more than a week after Oladipo told Charania he was concerned with how the long layoff would impact his knee -- and would therefore sit out.

Clearly, he's reconsidered.

"I didn't feel as if I would be capable of playing," Oladipo said Wednesday. "I was always going to come to the bubble. I was always going to come down here and test it out. That was always part of the plan."

Oladipo added that "I'm definitely here trying to play."

The Pacers are a fight-you-to-the-death team no matter who's on the court. That's just the way coach Nate McMillan's teams always pay. Forwards T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis were having outstanding seasons before the NBA hiatus, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon and center Myles Turner weren't too shabby, either.

But life with Oladipo is always better than life without, and now it looks as if the Pacers may indeed have their main man, after all.

The Pacers (39-26) are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the Miami Heat.

Oladipo averaged 13.8 points in a mere 13 appearances before the break ... but he showed flashes of his old self by erupting for 27 points in 29 minutes against Boston on March 10. That just happened to be the Pacers' last game.

"He's been looking good. He's been working extremely hard," McMillan said. "He's a guy that just puts in his work, his time."

