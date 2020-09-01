SI.com
NBA insider Charania re-signing with The Athletic after talks with ESPN, others

Sam Amico

The biggest free agency story of the NBA playoffs has already reached its end, as newsbreaker Shams Charania is staying right where he is.

That would be none other than The Athletic, where Charania has been since 2018.

Charania made the news known in an exclusive interview with Complex late Monday night.

“I’m thrilled to be staying and look forward to continue growing with a company that is still so hungry and motivated,” Charania said.

The rising media star is considered one of the biggest scoopers in all of sports, forming a friendly basketball-insider rivalry with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a former colleague at Yahoo Sports.

Charania, 26, may also continue to work as a broadcaster for Stadium, though that was not part of his announcement. His contracts with both The Athletic and Stadium were set to expire at midnight Monday, as first reported by John Ourand of Sports Business Daily.

Charania had been in talks with ESPN, Turner Sports (TNT and NBA TV), Facebook, Yahoo and NBC Sports, per Complex, before deciding to return to The Athletic.

The length of Charania's new deal with has not yet been determined.

Charania began his sportswriting career at the age of 17 by blogging about his hometown Bulls for ChicagoNow. He then moved to RealGM in 2013, where he started breaking news of minor transactions around the NBA.

Wojnarowski brought him on at Yahoo after that, referring to Charania as "the best young reporter in the business."

Charnia is represented by agents Maury Gostfrand and Kevin Belbey of The Montag Group, per Ourand.

“The desire, passion and the vision that was coming out of The Athletic and Stadium in the two, three months before I made the decision, it wasn’t even close how hungry they were to cover the league at a high level and seeing me be a big part of that. It was refreshing,” Charania said when joining The Athletic and Stadium in 2018.

