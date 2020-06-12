AllCavs
International players must return to NBA teams next week

Sam Amico

Players who left the United States during the NBA's suspension must return to their teams by Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Meanwhile, players still in the U.S. have to report by June 22, Wojnarowski added. 

Several international players returned to their home countries during the NBA hiatus. The list includes Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and forward Kristaps Porzingis, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Training camps for the 22 teams resuming the season are scheduled for July 9-29 at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Other dates of note:

  • July 30 – August 14: Seeding games.
  • Aug. 15-16: Play-in tournaments, if needed.
  • Aug. 17: Start of postseason.
  • Aug. 30: Guests/family members permitted to arrive.
  • Aug. 31 – Sept. 13: Conference semifinals.
  • Sept. 15-28: Conference finals.
  • Sept. 30 – Oct. 13: NBA Finals.

Each team is allowed to bring a 17-man roster to Florida, according to multiple reports.

