Cavaliers reportedly interview Virginia draft prospect Diakite

Like all teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers are staying focused on the upcoming NBA draft -- without really knowing where they are selecting or when the draft will even take place.

Right now, it's scheduled for June 25.

Right now, the Cavs are 19-46 with the second-worst record in the NBA (next to Golden State).

And right now, the draft lottery scheduled for next month is very much up in the air.

So it truly is all one big mystery, as the NBA awaits the end of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Anyway, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs recently held a virtual interview with Mamadi Diakite, a 6-foot-9 power forward who averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds at Virginia as a senior this past season.

Diakite isn't listed on a lot of respected mock drafts, but there is talk he could go in the second round.

There is also talk he could go undrafted, which means he could be a potential summer-league target (assuming there eventually is something resembling summer league).

For the record, the Cavs do not currently own a second-rounder. But what happens between now and the actual draft can change considerably. Teams tend to trade second-rounders more often than kids swap basketball cards.

As for the first round, as noted by Fedor, speculation remains that the top of the Cavs' draft board looks much like those belonging to everyone else -- with Memphis center James Wiseman, Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball near the top of the list (in no partticular order).

And for those who might be wondering why the Cavs would possibly draft another guard, well, I suggest you check out the Michael Jordan-based documentary, "The Last Dance."

It explains how the Portland Trail Blazers passed on Michael Jordan to draft a center, because they already had a young shooting guard (Clyde Drexler) on the roster.

That may have been a mistake.