AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers reportedly interview Virginia draft prospect Diakite

Sam Amico

Like all teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers are staying focused on the upcoming NBA draft -- without really knowing where they are selecting or when the draft will even take place.

Right now, it's scheduled for June 25.

Right now, the Cavs are 19-46 with the second-worst record in the NBA (next to Golden State).

And right now, the draft lottery scheduled for next month is very much up in the air.

So it truly is all one big mystery, as the NBA awaits the end of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Anyway, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs recently held a virtual interview with Mamadi Diakite, a 6-foot-9 power forward who averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds at Virginia as a senior this past season.

Diakite isn't listed on a lot of respected mock drafts, but there is talk he could go in the second round. 

There is also talk he could go undrafted, which means he could be a potential summer-league target (assuming there eventually is something resembling summer league).

For the record, the Cavs do not currently own a second-rounder. But what happens between now and the actual draft can change considerably. Teams tend to trade second-rounders more often than kids swap basketball cards.

As for the first round, as noted by Fedor, speculation remains that the top of the Cavs' draft board looks much like those belonging to everyone else -- with Memphis center James Wiseman, Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball near the top of the list (in no partticular order).

And for those who might be wondering why the Cavs would possibly draft another guard, well, I suggest you check out the Michael Jordan-based documentary, "The Last Dance." 

It explains how the Portland Trail Blazers passed on Michael Jordan to draft a center, because they already had a young shooting guard (Clyde Drexler) on the roster.

That may have been a mistake.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan talks of walking in on Bulls teammates doing drugs

A young Michael Jordan quickly learned about the questionable life choices of some of his Bulls teammates.

Sam Amico

Mitchell the frontrunner to coach G League select team

Former NBA coach, current analyst has a history with Jalen Green.

Sam Amico

This day in NBA: Jordan scores 63 in playoff loss to Celtics

Memorable eruption took place at Boston Garden in Michael Jordan's second season.

Sam Amico

Amico: Jordan made a world I loved, loathed and forever admire

Chicago Bulls legend generally made Cavaliers miserable, but gave those who love the sport something amazing, something timeless.

Sam Amico

Hickory rides high again, as "Hoosiers" voted best sports movie

Classic loosely based on Indiana high school one of three basketball movies to finish in AP top 25.

Sam Amico

by

The Hoosier Gyn

Silver's tone takes somber turn in discussing chances of resuming NBA season

Commissioner says nothing has been decided, and league isn't close to picking a centralized location even if it were.

Sam Amico

Nuggets to hire Booth as next general manager

Former NBA center to receive promotion from role as assistant GM in Denver.

Sam Amico

Bulls interview Finley for vacant general manager post

Mavericks executive and former NBA shooting guard one of four reported candidates.

Sam Amico

Silver: Still unclear when NBA will be in position to decide on season

Commissioner stresses that league remains very much on hold following meeting with Board of Governors.

Sam Amico

Seattle Notes: Relocation dreams, mock expansion draft, Garnett

Questions and hopes remain about the possibility of pro basketball returning to Seattle.

Sam Amico