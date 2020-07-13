Free agent big man Hartenstein drawing interest in Spain, China

Free agent NBA center Isaiah Hartenstein is receiving strong interest from Spanish club Barcelona, as well as from the Chinese Basketball Association, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Hartenstein, 22, is 7-foot-0 and was waived by the Houston Rockets on June 23. He was originally drafted by the Rockets in the second round (No. 43) in 2017.

He averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23 appearances with the Rockets this season. Those averages increased dramatically, to 24.9 points and 14.7 boards, in 14 games with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Hartenstein was named G League Finals MVP in 2018-19.

Per Carchia, Hartenstein is still focused on landing an NBA contract. NBA free agency is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

The Rockets are currently in Orlando, gearing for the restart of the season at the end of the month.