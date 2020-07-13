AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Free agent big man Hartenstein drawing interest in Spain, China

Sam Amico

Free agent NBA center Isaiah Hartenstein is receiving strong interest from Spanish club Barcelona, as well as from the Chinese Basketball Association, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Hartenstein, 22, is 7-foot-0 and was waived by the Houston Rockets on June 23. He was originally drafted by the Rockets in the second round (No. 43) in 2017.

He averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23 appearances with the Rockets this season. Those averages increased dramatically, to 24.9 points and 14.7 boards, in 14 games with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Hartenstein was named G League Finals MVP in 2018-19.

Per Carchia, Hartenstein is still focused on landing an NBA contract. NBA free agency is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

The Rockets are currently in Orlando, gearing for the restart of the season at the end of the month.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Pacers guard Young erupts for 74 points in CBA game

NBA free agent and G League veteran shows he still can fill it up in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Walkup draws NBA interest, may opt out of overseas deal

Former Stephen F. Austin standout has spent time in G League, still under contract with team in Lithuania.

Sam Amico

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear "Equality" on back of jersey during restart

The Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the NBA ahead of the league's restart.

Cameron Fields

Lakers' Rondo to undergo thumb surgery, expected out 6-8 weeks

Veteran suffers injury in practice as Los Angeles prepares for NBA season return at Walt Disney World.

Sam Amico

Report: Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Marc Gasol is 'fully healed' from hamstring injury

Marc Gasol has had some of his best seasons shooting from the 3-point line while with the Toronto Raptors.

Cameron Fields

ESPN suspends NBA insider Wojnarowski without pay

Trip to report from Orlando at least delayed, according to reports; Network declining comment beyond statement.

Sam Amico

Zion Williamson was dominating during Pelicans practice in Orlando

Zion Williamson played in 19 games before the league's shutdown in March.

Cameron Fields

Opposing teams reportedly believe Ball favors Knicks in draft

Top point guard prospect may be eyeing New York as his preferred pro basketball destination.

Sam Amico

Coach Malone: Jokic expected to join Nuggets in next few days

Denver center experiencing travel issues, but said to be in good health and ready to go for Orlando run.

Sam Amico

Nearly 500 million in China watched NBA programming in 2018-19

League's relationship with communist nation comes back to forefront following Wojnarowski email.

Sam Amico