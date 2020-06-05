Two Israeli pros under investigation for violation of quarantine rules

Two Maccabi Tel Aviv players are under investigation for possibly breaking quarantine restrictions as pro basketball season in Israel prepares to resume.

American forward Angelo Caloiaro and American swingman Sandy Cohen were allegedly seen and photographed as being outdoors -- a violation of the Israeli Winner League's rules of "confinement."

Maccabi Tel Aviv announced the investigation Friday. Caloiaro and Cohen could be fined and suspended if it was discovered they broke the guidelines.

The pro basketball season in Israel is expected to resume June 20.

Former NBA forward and current Maccabi Tel Aviv captain Omri Casspi defended his teammates, calling the quarantine rules "inhumane." (Read a full statement from Casspi on the Sports Rabbi website here.)

Coloiaro, 30, is a native of San Jose, Calif., and played his college ball at San Francisco. He went undrafted by the NBA in 2012 and has spent his entire pro career overseas. That includes two seasons with Maccabi.

Cohen, 24, is a native of Wisconsin and spent the first two seasons of his college career at Marquette, followed by two more at Green Bay. He went undrafted in 2019 before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers' summer league team.

Cohen signed a four-year contract with Maccabi last August.

The NBA season is expected to resume July 31 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. NBA players will also undergo a period of quarantine before the season resumes.