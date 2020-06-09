AllCavs
Israeli club fined after ex-NBA forward Hamilton breaks quarantine rules

Sam Amico

Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv has been fined $30,000 NIS after it was discovered American small forward Jordan Hamilton broke quarantine rules instituted by the Winner League, as relayed by international journalist Josh Halickman.

Hamilton is 6-foot-7 and was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2011 draft (No. 26 overall). He was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Hamilton, 29, spent three seasons with the Nuggets and also served stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. He has been playing professionally overseas since 2016. 

Pro basketball in Israel is scheduled to resume June 20. Quarantine rules were put in place over the weekend.

It is not clear if there is any sort of individual punishment for Hamilton.

The NBA is scheduled to resume play July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

