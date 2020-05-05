Italian league players can start returning to practice facilities

Italian players can begin practicing individually at team facilities this week, with a return to the season being the ultimate goal.

Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries during the coronavirus pandemic. But cases there reportedly have subsided in the past few weeks, opening the door for hopes of returning to play.

Italy is preparing to ease restrictions following a two-month low of 174 deaths nationwide, according to BBC. The NBA is also expected to begin opening some practice facilities in states that have softened stay-at-home restrictions.