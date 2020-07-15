AllCavs
Former Duke captain White signs three-year deal in Australia

Sam Amico

Former Duke small forward Jack White has signed a three-year contract with the Melbourne United of the Australian National Basketball League, the school announced in a news release.

White is 6-foot-7 and a native of Australia. He played all four seasons with the Blue Devils and served as a team captain in each of the previous two.

He was not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA draft, scheduled for mid-October.

"[I wanted to] really challenge myself to get better, and playing against future NBA players every day [helps me do that]," White told ESPN in 2018. 

"[Having the opportunity to] play in front of great home crowds, playing for arguably the greatest coach of all time -- the greatest in my opinion -- and just being around a program that has great tradition and great culture, it wasn't really a hard decision."

