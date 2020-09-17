Basketball writer MacMullan to host podcast for The Ringer

Hall-of-fame basketball writer Jackie MacMullan is joining The Ringer to host a "narrative NBA podcast," according to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily.

Along with a hosting role, MacMullan will also make regular appearances on The Ringer's other podcasts, including the one hosted by The Ringer founder Bill Simmons.

MacMullan will continue her work with ESPN, having signed a multiyear contract extension, Ourand reported.

MacMullan joined former Cleveland Cavaliers radio play-by-play man Joe Tait for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2010. MacMullan was the first woman to receive the print and electronic writer award in the hall's 21-year history.

Along with ESPN, she has covered pro basketball for the Boston Globe and Sports Illustrated, and written multiple books, collaborating with Larry Bird and Shaquille O'Neal for their autobiographies. She is also co-editor of "Basketball: A Love Story."