Nets interview interim man Vaughn for coaching vacancy

The Brooklyn Nets have interviewed interim man Jacque Vaughn for their head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Vaughn, 45, took over for Kenny Atkinson, who the Nets fired in March. Vaughn compiled a 7-3 record to finish the regular season before the Nets were swept by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

Vaughn impressed the Nets during his interview, per Charania, a process that is being led by general manager Sean Marks. Both Vaughn and Marks are former players with the San Antonio Spurs, leading to speculation that the Nets are targeting Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as their next coach.

"The Nets appear to want Vaughn back with the franchise in some capacity whether or not he gets the head coaching job — and the momentum around his candidacy has been consistent," Charania wrote.

Vaughn coached the Orlando Magic from 2012-15, compiling a record of 58-158. He had been an assistant with the Nets since 2016.