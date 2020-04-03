SI Player Of Year Green Shies From Spotlight His Game Clearly Deserves

His highlights have amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube. His Instagram followers are closing in on a million. His game has college recruiters and NBA scouts on the edge of their seats, wondering what he'll do next.

But there doesn't appear to be an ounce of arrogance for Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., and SI All-American's inaugural Player of the Year.

“I get that it’s all a part of this world,” Green told SI.com's Jason Jordan. “But I don’t really love the attention. I appreciate it, but I don’t need it. My family is like a buffer for me, so I don’t have to deal with all the extra stuff. I just concentrate on the game.”

Green has drawn comparisons to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and is among the early favorites for No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists at Prolific Prep this past season.

Interestingly, he has yet to make a college decision. That will come April 15. Right now, per Jordan, it appears Auburn, Memphis, Oregon, Florida State, USC and Fresno State are those with a real shot.

No matter where goes next, Green is sure to draw plenty of eyeballs and plenty of buzz. The latter, of course, doesn't seem to matter to him.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.