Jamal Crawford shows he's still his shifty self in workout with son

Jamal Crawford hasn't played in an NBA game since April 9, 2019, when he and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

But real hoopers never stop hooping.

Crawford's son, Eric, posted a video over the holiday weekend that showed Crawford performing multiple moves on an outdoor court

Crawford, 40, is one of the best ballhandlers in league history, and he showed why in the video, using his signature crossover combos to pull up for jumpers.

As a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, Crawford has been one of the league's best when it comes to getting buckets in a hurry. Crawford has scored 14.6 points per game, dished 3.4 assists a game and shot 41.0% from the field for his career.

During the 2018-19 season, Crawford scored 7.9 points per game on 39.7% shooting. He also shot 33.2% from deep and dished 3.6 assists a game.

Crawford remains a free agent, and the NBA's transaction window for the Orlando resumption closed June 30.

With Crawford staying in shape, though, perhaps a team will give him an opportunity to play next season.