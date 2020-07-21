Moon: LeBron leaving Cavaliers first time was 'like a funeral'

Former Cavaliers forward Jamario Moon is mostly remembered for his great name and occasionally electrifying game.

But there was nothing energetic about Moon or the Cavs when LeBron James departed for the Miami Heat in 2010. At least, that's the picture Moon painted for NBA reporter/insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com.

"It was like one long funeral bro,” Moon told Robinson on the Scoop B Podcast. "It was like just everything – I’m serious bruh, it was like the air just got sucked out of everybody like, 'Man, I can’t believe this.' But I think the fans…they were hurt. Like they were, like, LeBron was married to them and he cheated on them or something.”

Moon also recalled the game in which James made his return with the Heat. The date was Dec. 2, 2010 and the LeBron-less Cavs sported a respectable 7-10 record at the time.

But a 118-90 blowout loss to James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Heat basically ruined the Cavs for the season. After that, they won just 12 more games. The basketball disaster of a year included a league-record losing streak of 26 games.

James and the Heat went on to make four straight appearances in the Finals, winning two championships.

But, of course, at the end of that run, James returned to Cleveland and also lifted the Cavs to four straight appearances in the Finals. And the Cavs also got a title ring of their own.

"Man, I’m so happy that man came back and got that championship for them fans,” Moon told Robinson. "Because those fans in Cleveland were loyal boy. ... They deserve it."

James has since taken his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers. His streak of Finals appearances ended at eight last season, and the Cavs are back out of the playoffs and playing the draft lottery.

But LeBron's decision to leave for the Heat ... and return to the Cavs ... eventually worked out just fine for everyone. Even if it didn't feel like it at the time.