Knicks Owner Dolan Has 'Little Or No Symptoms' After Positive Coronavirus Test

Sam Amico

New York Knicks owner James Dolan is quarantining in the Hamptons with his family after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Dolan is also the chairman of Madison Square Garden. 

The Knicks announced his test results Saturday evening, stating that he is experiencing "little or no symptoms."

Dolan, 64, has regularly drawn the ire of Knicks fans as the team has struggled since the early 2000s. Many blame Dolan for what they perceive to be his management missteps.

"Despite the fan wrath he has received, Dolan offered up the Garden to the city as a potential housing of infected (coronavirus) patients. Mayor de Blasio declined," Berman wrote.

The Knicks have said that none of the Knicks players have shown symptoms and therefore have not been tested for the virus. Dolan was tested after showing mild symptoms.

Berman reported that many of the players have returned to their homes.

"For instance, sources say RJ Barrett is in Orlando, Ignas Brazdeikas in Toronto, Damyean Dotson in Houston and Wayne Ellington in Miami," Berman wrote. "Taj Gibson has stayed in New York."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

