Harden joins Rockets, will begin quarantine and undergo testing

Houston Rockets star James Harden has joined his teammates in Orlando after missing the first few days of practice, as revealed on the team's Twitter handle.

The reason for the delay has not been disclosed.

Harden lead the league in scoring at the hiatus with an average of 34.4 points per game. He also contributed 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds, making 61 appearances on the season.

The Rockets could use this dose of good news, as Harden's backcourt-mate Russell Westbrook tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Harden will now undergo an in-room quarantine as he begins COVID-19 testing inside the NBA bubble, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols," Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro wrote. "He should be able to join the Rockets for practice after passing two coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart. The same protocol will apply to Russell Westbrook whenever Houston's point guard arrives in Orlando."

Twenty-two teams are set to resume the season on the Disney campus at the end of the month. The Rockets (40-24) will return in a fifth-place tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Each team will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin in mid-August.