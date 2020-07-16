AllCavs
Harden to join Rockets for first practice on Disney campus

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets star James Harden will take part in his first practice in Orlando on Thursday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Harden arrived on the Disney campus earlier this week, eight days after his teammates.

The reason for the delay has not been disclosed.

Harden lead the league in scoring at the hiatus with an average of 34.4 points per game. He also contributed 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds, making 61 appearances on the season.

The Rockets could use this dose of good news, as Harden's backcourt-mate Russell Westbrook tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Harden will now undergo an in-room quarantine as he begins COVID-19 testing inside the NBA bubble, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols," Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro wrote. "He should be able to join the Rockets for practice after passing two coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart. The same protocol will apply to Russell Westbrook whenever Houston's point guard arrives in Orlando."

Twenty-two teams are set to resume the season on the Disney campus at the end of the month. The Rockets (40-24) will return in a fifth-place tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Each team will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin in mid-August.

