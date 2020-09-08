Free agent forward Webb III headed overseas

Free agent forward James Webb III has agreed to a contract with Greek club Larisa, his agent told JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.

Webb, 27, is 6-foot-6 and went undrafted out of Boise State in 2016. He has spent extensive time in the G League and appeared in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18.

While in the G League, Webb has played for Delaware, Long Island and Iowa.

Like many overseas contracts for American free agents, Webb's deal with Larisa will include an NBA buyout, agent Daryl Graham told Shaw.