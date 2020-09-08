SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Free agent forward Webb III headed overseas

Sam Amico

Free agent forward James Webb III has agreed to a contract with Greek club Larisa, his agent told JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.

Webb, 27, is 6-foot-6 and went undrafted out of Boise State in 2016. He has spent extensive time in the G League and appeared in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18.

While in the G League, Webb has played for Delaware, Long Island and Iowa.

Like many overseas contracts for American free agents, Webb's deal with Larisa will include an NBA buyout, agent Daryl Graham told Shaw.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

Crocodile07

Free agent guard Paul agrees to deal with Chinese club

Former Illinois standout has played in NBA with Spurs and G League with Canton Charge after going undrafted.

Sam Amico

NBA to allow guests for coaching staffs, front offices in bubble

The league will allow team coaching and front office staff members to have guests on the Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Celtics show 'playing hard is a skill' with blowout of Raptors

Boston takes 3-2 series lead over defending champions, moves to within a victory of reaching East finals.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Diebler agrees to contract in Israel

Former Ohio State shooting guard and second-round draft pick finds new hoops home with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard McCollum lands new deal overseas

Older brother of Trail Blazers guard finds new hoops home with Russian club Khimki Moscow.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Fredette announces return to Shanghai Sharks

Former NBA lottery pick and BYU scoring sensation headed back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

Dcole702

Dribbles: Lakers learn lesson, outshine Rockets when it matters most

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and some strong play from the reserves helps LA even series at 1-all

Sam Amico

Bucks star Antetokounmpo hurting, but not ruled out for Game 5

Milwaukee hoping to have leading scorer and rebounder in another elimination game against Miami.

Sam Amico