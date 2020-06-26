Knicks sign Harper to two-way deal, waive Allen

The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-way contract with rookie point guard Jared Harper, the team announced.

Harper was claimed off waivers after being released by the Phoenix Suns. In order to clear a roster spot, the Knicks waived two-way guard Kadeem Allen.

Harper is 5-foot-11 and led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019. He then went undrafted before latching on with the Suns.

He appeared in just three NBA games, but flourished with the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns. In 33 G-League games, Harper averaged 20.8 points and 5.7 assists. Kenny Wooten is the Knicks' other two-way player.

Allen appeared in 29 total games with the Knicks since joining them in 2018.

The move marks the first under new team president Leon Rose. The Knicks are in the process of conducting a coaching search, with Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson said to be among the many candidates.