Knicks sign Harper to two-way deal, waive Allen

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-way contract with rookie point guard Jared Harper, the team announced.

Harper was claimed off waivers after being released by the Phoenix Suns. In order to clear a roster spot, the Knicks waived two-way guard Kadeem Allen.

Harper is 5-foot-11 and led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019. He then went undrafted before latching on with the Suns.

He appeared in just three NBA games, but flourished with the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns. In 33 G-League games, Harper averaged 20.8 points and 5.7 assists. Kenny Wooten is the Knicks' other two-way player.

Allen appeared in 29 total games with the Knicks since joining them in 2018.

The move marks the first under new team president Leon Rose. The Knicks are in the process of conducting a coaching search, with Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson said to be among the many candidates.

Ex-NBA guard Marbury rips Knicks for hiring of Worldwide Wes

New York native refers to Wesley as "Worldwide Sucker," questions team's decision on bringing "this dude here."

Sam Amico

Wizards to sign Grant as replacement for Bertans

Veteran combo guard, a former first-round pick, has spent time with the Knicks, Bulls and Magic.

Sam Amico

Mavericks sign free agent Burke, lose Cauley-Stein

Point guard making return to Dallas as center staying home from restart for expected birth of child.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Green lands deal in Turkey

One-time NCAA leading scorer has spent time with Jazz, Nuggets and in G League.

Sam Amico

Vince Carter is officially retiring from his basketball playing career

Vince Carter played his final two NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he is an eight-time All-Star.

Cameron Fields

Rookie guard Dort signs four-year contract with Thunder

Undrafted out of Arizona State, first-year player receives partially guaranteed deal.

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents by position

A look at veteran free agents who are eligible to sign once the league reopens for business.

Sam Amico

Spurs sign veteran center Zeller for run in Orlando

San Antonio four games out of final playoff spot as NBA a little more than a month away from scheduled return.

Sam Amico

Report: Trae Young looking at 'all his options' after agent Omar Wilkes joins Klutch Sports

Trae Young's former agent Omar Wilkes left to be the head of basketball at Klutch Sports.

Cameron Fields

Drummond option good for Drummond but maybe not Cavs

Veteran center offers plenty on the court, but it may mean end of Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

Sam Amico