Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd wants to be the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Along with Kidd, former 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Lucas also has an interest, Pompey reported.

The 76ers fired coach Brett Brown earlier this week after seven seasons and names are already starting to surface as potential candidates -- though as Pompey relayed, it's unclear whether Kidd and Lucas will be granted interviews.

Multiple outlets have reported that Los Angeles Clippers assistant and former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue may sit atop 76ers GM Elton Brand's wish list.

But either way, plenty of coaches would love have to the opportunity to coach a team centered on All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Kidd, 47, coached the Brooklyn Nets during the 2031-14 season, then the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-18. He has a 183-190 overall record as a coach.

Lucas, 66, hasn't coached since he served as an assistant with the Clippers during the 2019-10 season. His most recent head-coaching experience came with the Cavs from 2001-03. Before that, he coached the San Antonio Spurs and 76ers in the 1990s.

But Lucas has worked in the Rockets' player development department since 2016, and as Pompey relayed, he is widely respected among the players.