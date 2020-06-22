Knicks receive permission to interview Kidd for coaching job

Jason Kidd wants to become an NBA head coach again and now might be his chance.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the New York Knicks have been granted permission from the Los Angeles Lakers to interview Kidd, an assistant under Frank Vogel.

Kidd joins a list of candidates that reportedly also includes Tom Thibodeau, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson and current interim man Mike Miller.

Assistant coaches Mike Brown (Golden State), Pat Delany (Orlando), Ime Udoka (Philadelphia), Jamahl Mosley (Dallas) and Will Hardy (San Antonio) are also expected to interview.

Kidd is a Hall of Fame point guard and coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He joined Vogel's staff prior to the start of the season.

The Knicks under new basketball management, headed by former CAA agent Leon Rose. They were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the NBA season in Orlando at the end of next month.

The Lakers owned the best record in the Western Conference and second-best in the entire league at the hiatus.