AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks receive permission to interview Kidd for coaching job

Sam Amico

Jason Kidd wants to become an NBA head coach again and now might be his chance.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the New York Knicks have been granted permission from the Los Angeles Lakers to interview Kidd, an assistant under Frank Vogel.

Kidd joins a list of candidates that reportedly also includes Tom Thibodeau, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson and current interim man Mike Miller.

Assistant coaches Mike Brown (Golden State), Pat Delany (Orlando), Ime Udoka (Philadelphia), Jamahl Mosley (Dallas) and Will Hardy (San Antonio) are also expected to interview.

Kidd is a Hall of Fame point guard and coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He joined Vogel's staff prior to the start of the season.

The Knicks under new basketball management, headed by former CAA agent Leon Rose. They were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the NBA season in Orlando at the end of next month.

The Lakers owned the best record in the Western Conference and second-best in the entire league at the hiatus. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amico Podcast: Talkin' NBA return, Kyrie, Love and possible Cavs moves

Are the majority of players embracing the idea of playing again? And what awaits the Cavaliers? All explored here.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Harrison nearing deal in Greece

Veteran free agent has spent time with Hornets and Mavericks, as well as in G League and overseas.

Sam Amico

Ashe recipient Love vows to remain vocal even when 'silence feels safer'

Cavaliers power forward and former NBA champion honored for his work focused on mental health.

Sam Amico

Rose, Booth begin duties as NBA VPs of basketball operations

Former pro players had been working in front offices of Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

Sam Amico

Bertans giving up on Wizards to focus on own free agency

Washington forward having career year, wants to avoid injury as he heads into what should be profitable offseason.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs, Lakers coach Brown to interview for Knicks job

Warriors associate head coach reportedly on New York's long list of candidates.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies to retain veteran forward Tolliver

Memphis keeping experienced big man, signed to 10-day deal prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

Remembering Len Bias: The greatest NBA player who never was

Former Maryland great was ready to take his game to the defending champion Boston Celtics ... then tragedy struck.

Sam Amico

by

Tonka1968

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA center Stoudemire breaks quarantine

Veteran free agent big man accused of breaking Winner League quarantine on two occasions.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Jenkins agrees to deal with Olympiacos

Veteran free agent has spent time with Warriors and 76ers, as well playing professionally overseas.

Sam Amico