Suddenly, Kidd may be emerging as favorite for Knicks coaching job

There may be a new leader in the race to become the next head coach of the New York Knicks, and it may not be who everyone keeps saying it is.

Instead, the name that may be rising to the top is no less than former NBA champion and Knicks point guard Jason Kidd, currently an assistant with Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Kidd may have replaced Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks' primary target, as negotiations with Thibodeau apparently are slowing to a crawl.

"Thibodeau has long been considered top choice but a source said (Knicks owner) James Dolan has thus far been unwilling to agree to his contract requests," Bondy reported. "It’s still possible the sides reach an agreement, but it would require a concession."

Bondy added that Kidd wouldn't be the only possibility should the Knicks and Thibodeau be unable to reach an agreement.

"Given the reservations about Kidd — who has a history of short stays and ugly breakups — retaining interim coach Mike Miller is another possibility if Thibodeau doesn’t re-emerge," Bondy wrote.

While new Knicks president Leon Rose is leading the search, it is Dolan who will have to shell out the money to pay a coach. Rose is a former high-profile agent with CAA and has ties to Thibodeau and Kidd.

Per multiple reports, the Knicks have also interviewed Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown and many others. In fact, the list of candidates is said to be run nearly a dozen deep.

"They’re still exploring their options,” Ian Begley of SNY.tv quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Marc Berman of the New York Post quoted a source who appeared to question the entire process.

“In trying to be thorough and doing everything perfectly, the Knicks are dragging it out to a new level,” the source told Berman. “I believe they know who they’re going to hire, always have. They just need to make sure.”

The Knicks may hire more than solely a head coach, too. They could potentially offer one of the candidates (perhaps Miller or Woodson) the position of lead assistant.

"According to a source, potential handpicked assistant coaching candidates for Kidd include Kenny Payne, Rod Strickland and Mike Woodson — all who have close ties to Knicks executive William Wesley," Bondy reported.

Kidd is 183-190 in five seasons total coaching the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.