Villanova's Wright removes himself from consideration for 76ers job

Well, that brings an end to that rumor.

Villanova University coach Jay Wright is not interested in the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy, and that comes straight from the man himself.

Wright, 58, has been head coach at Villanova since 2001 and apparently that is where he will stay. Villanova is about a 30-minute drive to Philadelphia, but that is about as close to Philadelphia as Wright will get when it comes to coaching.

The 76ers fired Brett Brown last week and the rumor mill about a replacement began swirling moments later. Along with Wright, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are among those who have been linked to the job.

Lue was said to be the "prime" candidate even before Wright's announcement. Word is, Lue has the inside track on the job.

Meanwhile, Kidd reportedly really wants the gig and Houston Rockets player development coach John Lucas (who coached the 76ers in the 1990s) has expressed interest.

Wright has led the Wildcats to two national championships (2016 and '18), and three Final Four appearances.

Sixers GM Elton Brand is expected to talk to close to a dozen candidates before making a decision. One of them, though, will not be Wright.