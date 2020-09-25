SI.com
Jazz add Demps as assistant coach, Dooling to player development role

Sam Amico

The Utah Jazz are adding former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps as an assistant on Quin Snyder's coaching staff, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Jazz are also hiring former NBA guard Keyon Dooling to a player development role, Wojnarowski reported.

Dooling played for Snyder when Snyder was coach at Missouri.

Demps was replaced by David Griffin as the Pelicans' head of basketball operations prior to the start of last season. Demps, of course, was the Pelicans GM when then-star Anthony Davis requested a trade.

No deal was made under Demps, and he was let go after the season. He spent nine years with the Pelicans.

Dooling played in the NBA from 2000-13 with seven teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

Snyder has been the Jazz coach since 2014. They finished 44-28 this past season, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

