GM Report

GM: Jazz aim to reopen facility soon; Gobert, Mitchell in good place

Sam Amico

The Utah Jazz are targeting sometime after this weekend to reopen their practice facility for individual player workouts, general manager Dennis Lindsey told reporters in a Zoom call Tuesday.

The main goal, Lindsey added, would be to have the confidence of the players and staff to feel safe about entering the facility.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first known player to be diagnosed with the coronvirus -- leading to the NBA suspending the season March 11. It was revealed the next day that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive.

Mitchell accused Gobert of being careless once Gobert knew he was sick, the two reportedly did not speak for a month. Lindsey stressed that the two are "ready to put this behind them" and move on together as teammates.

The NBA reportedly is allowing teams to reopen practice facilities later this week, provided the organization are comfortable and located in states that have relaxed stay-at-home guidelines.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

NBA

