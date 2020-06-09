Bickerstaff: Cavs motivated, determined to play again before next season

If you've ever heard about a really cool get-together and not been invited, you know how the Cleveland Cavaliers feel today.

"We need to do whatever we can in our power to make sure we’re getting invited to the party," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in a call with reporters.

Bickerstaff was talking about the NBA's restart to the season. It is scheduled to take place July 31 at Walt Disney World. Twenty-two teams are headed down to Orlando to complete the regular season and fight for the playoffs.

The Cavs are among the remaining eight who were told to stay home.

When you're 19-46, as the Cavs were when the league suspended play ... well, some things aren't a surprise. You don't get an invitation to the ball.

The Cavs had the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the entire league.

How's that for a resume?

"This is motivation for us moving forward,” Bickerstaff said.

Now, the Cavs do have some clear reasons for hope. Bickerstaff is one of them. He coached the team to a 5-6 record after taking over for John Beilein in February.

When Bickerstaff took over, the Cavs were a mess. But he brought them together, as the locker room became more unified and the play on the court more cohesive. An improvement in effort was clear.

Along with the coach, the Cavs can be excited about scoring machine Collin Sexton, a second-year guard who has yet to miss a game and exemplifies the type of heart they want from the entire team.

Rookie backcourt-mates Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. offer two more reasons to feel better about the future.

But what about today?

Well, no one really knows. Next season isn't expected to tip off until early December.

The Cavs stand with the other seven teams not invited to Orlando -- and want to get in some run before 2020-21.

This could come in the form of a summer league, or joint scrimmages and practices with another squad. (The Cavs and Detroit Pistons reportedly have already broached the idea.)

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Bickerstaff said. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Should there be some sort of summer league for teams not in Orlando, don't expect free-agents-to-be such as Tristan Thompson or Andre Drummond to be there. But it could prove to be valuable for the younger guns, and perhaps some possible veteran free agents.

Overall, if you didn't get invited to complete your season, you need to improve. When it comes to the the Cavs, Bickerstaff understands that. And now is the time to start setting goals and focusing on what awaits.

"We want to be in the (playoff) hunt next year," he said. "If we don’t approach it that way, we are not doing our job. We’re not having expectations of 19 wins in a shortened season to champions. But there needs to be steps forward, no doubt."

The NBA draft lottery is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25. The Cavs are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves as teams with the best odds (14 percent) to land the No. 1 overall pick.