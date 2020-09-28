Nuggets forward Grant expected to opt out of contract

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and enter free agency, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

Grant, 26, is 6-foot-8 and just completed his first season with the Nuggets after a 2019 draft-day trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His contract option for next season is worth around $9.3 million, Singer noted.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it," Grant told reporters when asked about the offseason. "We’ll see how it goes."

Grant drew praise from Nuggets coach Michael Malone and teammates after a strong performance in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Grant averaged 21.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in the final three games of the series. A source told Singer that Grant could command between $14 million and $16 million per season on the open market.

Both forward Paul Millsap and center Miles Plumlee are due to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, which would shed $44 million off the Nuggets' salary cap.