SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Nuggets forward Grant expected to opt out of contract

Sam Amico

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and enter free agency, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

Grant, 26, is 6-foot-8 and just completed his first season with the Nuggets after a 2019 draft-day trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His contract option for next season is worth around $9.3 million, Singer noted. 

“I’m definitely looking forward to it," Grant told reporters when asked about the offseason. "We’ll see how it goes."

Grant drew praise from Nuggets coach Michael Malone and teammates after a strong performance in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Grant averaged 21.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in the final three games of the series. A source told Singer that Grant could command between $14 million and $16 million per season on the open market.

Both forward Paul Millsap and center Miles Plumlee are due to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, which would shed $44 million off the Nuggets' salary cap.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Celtics star Tatum: Max extension offer 'not really my concern'

Boston likely to try to keep swingman around for long term, but that's a concept to which he says he hasn't given much thought.

Sam Amico

Celtics swingman Hayward expected to exercise player option

Boston guard/forward likely to end option to become free agent this offseason fairly quickly.

Sam Amico

Ball expected to only take part in interview portion of Draft Combine

Top-rated point guard among bigger names who will make a case to go No. 1 ahead of Nov. 18 draft.

Sam Amico

Top draft prospects Ball, Avdija to participate in NBA-operated Combine

Projected lottery picks will be among those who will begin workouts and/or interviews for teams.

Sam Amico

NBA Finals: Dates, times, odds, where to watch, where to stream

Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat set to square off Finals, bringing end to unusual season on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

NCAA power Kentucky well-represented in Lakers-Heat NBA Finals

Six former Wildcats play key roles as Los Angeles and Miami set to do battle for another championship.

Sam Amico

Odds: Lakers projected to make easy work of Heat in NBA Finals

LeBron James and Los Angeles heavy favorites over Miami squad that will have to beat biggest odds of all.

Sam Amico

Sixers' coaching vacancy reportedly D'Antoni's to turn down

Former Houston coach seems to be favorite of Philadelphia ownership, with Tyronn Lue set to interview.

Sam Amico

T-Wolves' Beasley released from jail following arrest

Minnesota shooting guard put together career numbers after February trade, due to be a restricted free agent.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs coach Lue to interview with 76ers this week

Vacancy is believed to be Mike D'Antoni's to turn down, but Lue will make his case face-to-face.

Sam Amico