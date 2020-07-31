Veteran big man Evans parts ways with overseas squad

Former NBA Slam Dunk champion Jeremy Evans has parted ways with Russian club Khimki and is re-entering free agency.

The team announced the split with Evans on Friday.

Evans is a 6-foot-9 forward/center who has spent time in the NBA primarily with the with the Utah Jazz, but also served stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks. He last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season.



Since then, he has spent time in the G League, as well as Turkey and Russia.

Evans, 32, won the Slam Dunk contest in 2012 as a member of the Jazz.