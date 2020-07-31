AllCavs
Veteran big man Evans parts ways with overseas squad

Sam Amico

Former NBA Slam Dunk champion Jeremy Evans has parted ways with Russian club Khimki and is re-entering free agency.

The team announced the split with Evans on Friday.

Evans is a 6-foot-9 forward/center who has spent time in the NBA primarily with the with the Utah Jazz, but also served stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks. He last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season.

Since then, he has spent time in the G League, as well as Turkey and Russia.

Evans, 32, won the Slam Dunk contest in 2012 as a member of the Jazz.

Kings clearing player after false positive test for coronavirus

Test considered inconclusive and player will be available as Sacramento fights for spot in postseason.

Sam Amico

NBA union director Roberts said to be losing support of players

A "large portion" of NBPA members reportedly wondering if Roberts can guide them through next round of bargaining.

Sam Amico

Free agent swingman Dawkins agrees to deal in Germany

Former UCF standout spent summer league with New Orleans Pelicans, rookie season in G League.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers put on show in entertaining restart win

James finishes what Davis started in squeaker of a victory over rival Clippers, as NBA returns in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Lakers just need to keep pre-hiatus good thing going

Basketball is back, and LeBron James and his gang aim to stay atop Western Conference during seeding games.

Sam Amico

Thirty-five years ago, overlooked Cavs offered fans a playoff series to remember

World B. Free and George Karl clashed during 2-19 start, but you'd never know it in first-round battle vs. Celtics.

Sam Amico

Agent: No agreement between Fredette and Chinese club

Veteran guard will continue to test free agency before deciding on new hoops home, agent says.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA coaches at China academies complained of player abuse

ESPN investigative piece takes in-depth look at league's complicated and controversial relationship with China.

Sam Amico

Opening Night Preview: The NBA has returned

The NBA has two games for opening night of the restart, with the Lakers and Clippers being the headliners.

Cameron Fields

Silver: Safety measures have NBA feeling confident about return

Commissioner says he's anxious, yet hopeful life inside Orlando bubble will allow league to complete 2019-20 season.

Sam Amico