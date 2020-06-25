Wizards to sign Grant as replacement for Bertans

The Washington Wizards intend to sign free agent guard Jerian Grant to replace forward Davis Bertans, who is opting to sit out the NBA's return, according to Chris Miller and Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Grant, 27, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who was selected by the Wizards with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He was later sent to the New York Knicks on draft night.

Along with the Knicks, Grant has spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. This season he played for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' affiliate in the G League.

Grant plays both guard positions and carries NBA career averages of 7.1 points and 2.9 assists.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. The Wizards (24-40) sat in ninth place in the Eastern Conference at the hiatus, 5.5 games behind the Orlando Magic.

Bertans intends to sit out as he approaches unrestricted free agency this offseason. The Wizards are a long shot to make the playoffs, with each team to play eight seeding games in Orlando before the postseason begins.

"Grant will give the Wizards some backcourt depth," Hughes wrote. "Though he primarily plays point guard, he can also play off-the-ball and can guard multiple positions on defense, where he excels."