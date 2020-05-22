Sloan combined grit, humility to become man NBA and Jazz will never forget

There was never any wondering where Jerry Sloan stood on a matter. He was a straight-shooter, known for his toughness on the floor and ability to motivate his team on the sideline.

"Nobody fights with Jerry because you know the price would be too high," former Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden once told reporters of his successor. "You might come out the winner; at his age, you might even lick him. But you’d lose an eye, an arm, your testicles in the process. Everything would be gone."

Layden continued, "He’s a throwback, a blue-collar guy, a dirt farmer. ... He’s loyal. He’s a hard worker. He’s a man.”

Sloan died Friday at age 78 after a five-year battle with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

He coached the Jazz for 23 years, highlighted by the era of John Stockton and Karl Malone, and back-to-back trips to the Finals (1997 and '98).

The Jazz lost both times, to the Chicago Bulls, the franchise for which Sloan once played. Those Bulls featured Michael Jordan, the epitome of athleticism and grace. Sloan was basically the opposite of those things as a guard with the Bulls. What he lacked in natural ability he made up for with brute force.

Other guards might have been quicker, but lord only knows what would happen to them if they got past him. Don't misunderstand. Sloan wasn't a dirty player. He understood the fine line between good defense and a hard foul. He basically perfected that line, daring officials to make a call if crossed it.

Of course, that tenaciousness didn't go anywhere once he took over for Layden as head coach of the Jazz in 1988.

Who can forget the time when Sloan shoved referee Bob Delaney in 1993? Or when Sloan shoved referee Courtney Kirkland an entire decade later?

The first time, Sloan was nailed with a one-game suspension. The second time, it was a whopping seven games. It wasn't that Sloan wanted to stop shoving officials. It was more like the price of doing so became much too hefty.

LIFE ON THE FARM

I always found it interesting that Sloan generally sported John Deere hats. Most coaches are constantly draped from head to toe in their team's apparel, all day, every day. Sloan instead opted for the green, yellow and black of a tractor company.

That wasn't just for show.

Sloan grew up in farm country, a little place known as Gobbler's Knob, Ill. He was the youngest of 10 children and his father died when Sloan was 4 years old.

So Sloan joined his mother and siblings in taking care of the family farm.

That meant waking up at 4:30 in the morning to start your chores. When those were finished, Sloan walked to school, typically arriving just in time for the 7 a.m. start of basketball practice.

This was a life of no excuses, little room for funny business and a whole lot of blisters -- both from bailing hay and bouncing a ball.

Sloan made the Illinois all-state team as a senior at McLeansboro High School in 1960. But at 6-foot-5, he mostly played center in high school. Even back then, there were no 6-5 centers at the NCAA Division I level.

So he ended up at Evansville, a Division II program at the time. It's safe to say Sloan wasn't exactly on the NBA's radar. Even Sloan figured he'd play some ball, get a degree and end up working a 9-to-5 office job for some random tractor company.

But Sloan only knew commitment, so he stayed true to the game, working tirelessly on his ballhandling skills and outside shooting. He taught himself to defend every position, to play with instinct and toughness. It got to the point where he was willing to trade elbows underneath the basket, or bend his knees and shuffle his feet on the perimeter.

On offense, he kept that same level of grit. He could take you off the dribble, pull up from the mid-range, and developed a perimeter game.

One long-ago scout described Sloan's game as, "Jerry West with rolled-up sleeves and a cigarette."

Along the way, the pros took notice. NBA types suddenly viewed him as someone who could carve a place in their league as a gritty reserve.

He became so much more.

GAME OF INTENSITY

The Baltimore Bullets drafted Sloan with the No. 19 overall pick in 1965. He barely got off the bench as a rookie, so the Bullets made him available in the expansion draft.

The Bulls took a chance ... and the rest is hoops history. Sloan put the big man skills he developed in high school and college to use in the pros. He remains one of the top rebounding guards of all time and teamed with Norm Van Lier to form perhaps the toughest backcourt in league history.

Sloan immediately got into coaching upon retirement, first as an assistant with the Bulls, then later with Layden and the Jazz. Once Sloan took over as the main man in Utah, his teams played with the same intensity that he did.

Stockton was the consummate overachiever as a point guard, Malone a tough guy with the skills of a small forward. Like Sloan, both Stockton (Gonzaga) and Malone (Louisiana Tech) rose from basketball's underground to All-Star careers.

All three were a perfect match, the Jazz preceding the San Antonio Spurs as a blueprint of how to become something special in a smaller market.

MASTER PLAN

I once asked Sloan his philosophy on coaching.

"Philosophy? I don't even know to spell that word!" he said, shooting me a dirty look.

Then he paused, smiled and answered the question.

"I'm just having fun," he said. "My philosophy is to get my team to work as hard as they can, for what, two hours a day? I tell them they have two hours to give their all, then they can go back to doing whatever else it is that they do.

"I tell them to play with a sense of pride, determination, joy. We're all fortunate to be doing this. Never lose sight of that. So listen, learn, execute, focus. It's not manual labor, but we want to have that same approach."

Sloan turned away, as if he were ready for the next question. But none came, so he quickly turned his attention back to me.

"Of course, it helps if you have a couple of guys like Stockton and Malone," he said, grinning.

SIMPLE LIFE

Sloan married his high school sweetheart, Bobbye, and stayed committed to her until the end. She went before him, dying of pancreatic cancer in 2004, after a six-year battle with breast cancer, no less. They had three children and were together nearly 50 years in all.

Those who knew Sloan say he undoubtedly softened after that. He understandably lost some of his edge. He became more sympathetic, more of a "player's coach." He stayed on the job, many will tell you, to hide the pain.

He eventually remarried, but he had changed. So had the game. Stockton and Malone were gone, replaced by products of the AAU circuit, players who sometimes preferred to jump ship when times got tough.

That was never Sloan, and he didn't really want to adjust. There was nothing wrong with the new NBA. It wasn't necessarily worse -- just different. It just stopped being the sport he adored.

Sloan resigned from coaching, on his own terms, 54 games into the 2010-11 season. He then focused on his lifelong hobby of collecting antiques, toys and old tractors that he often restored.

Near the end, Sloan went back to the beginning, finding happiness in the simple things. In between, he gave the game more than most ever imagined he would or could. And that list highly likely included Jerry Sloan himself.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.