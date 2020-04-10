AllCavs
Boylen Reportedly Concerned He Won't Be Retained As Bulls Coach

Sam Amico

With a new man soon to be in charge of the Chicago Bulls, coach Jim Boylen is concerned his days with the franchise are nearing an end, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls are expected to hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their new chief of basketball operations. Karnisovas will become the first outside hire since Jerry Reinsdorf bought the Bulls in 1985, and will replace the current management team of GM Gar Forman and executive John Paxson.

Forman and Paxson have been running the Bulls since 2003 and hired Boylen as full-time coach 24 games into the 2018-19 season.

The relationship between Boylen and the players has been described as occasionally rocky, and Karnisovas may want to make his own hire.

But per Cowley, Boylen is hoping for a chance to "sit down with his new bosses” and discuss his future.

While Bowlen is concerned, he is also confident that he'll be brought back, Cowley cited a source close to Boylen as saying.

"According to a source close to the situation, Boylen has let it be known to members of his staff that he will accept any fate coming his way from his new front office and ownership, but fully expects that he will return to the head coaching seat next season," Cowley reported.

The Bulls were 22-46 when the NBA suspended the season March 11. Boylen has compiled a 39-84 record in his year and a half with the franchise.

He has the support of Reisndorf and team president Michael Reinsdorf, but Karsinovas is going to have full control over all basketball-related decisions and who coaches the team will be his call, Cowley wrote.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

