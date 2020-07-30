AllCavs
Agent: No agreement between Fredette and Chinese club

Sam Amico

The agent for free agent guard Jimmer Fredette has denied a report that Fredette is nearing a contract agreement to return to the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

“We are speaking to many clubs looking for a solution for the 2020-21 season," agent Chris Emens told Sportando. "No such agreement has been reached. We could not even consider such an agreement in China until after they rule whether or not import players will be allowed."

It was reported Wednesday that Fredette was nearing a deal with the Sharks for $1.6 million. He played for the team from 2016-19, before signing a two-year deal with Greek club Panathinaikos last summer.

Fredette and Panathinaikos parted ways last month after it was determined the team could no longer afford to keep him following the suspension of play in Greece.

Fredette, 31, is 6-foot-2 and was a scoring sensation at BYU, as well as in the G League. He also once scored 73 points in a game for the Sharks. But he has been unable to transfer that type of production to the NBA.

He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in 2011, then immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

He carries an NBA career average of 6.0 points on 41 percent shooting. He last played in the NBA with the Suns during the 2018-19 season.

