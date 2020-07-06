Fredette returns to free agency after splitting with Greek club

Veteran guard Jimmer Fredette and Greek club Panathinaikos have parted ways, sending the former BYU star back into free agency.

Fredette signed a two-year contract with the team last summer, but his large contract became too much of a burden after the coronavirus shut down pro basketball across the globe. Overseas leagues were hit particularly hard financially.

"He has been informed that he is free to go," Panathinaikos president Takis Triantopoulos told reporters about Fredette. "His agent also knows this and he is on the market for a new team."

Fredette, 31, is 6-foot-2. He was a scoring sensation in college, as well as in the G League and China. But he has been unable to transfer that ability to the NBA.

He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in 2011, then immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Fredette scored 73 points in the Shanghai Sharks' double overtime loss to Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in a Chinese Basketball Association game in 2017. He carries an NBA career average of 6.0 points on 41 percent shooting.

He last played in the NBA with the Suns during the 2018-19 season.