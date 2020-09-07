SI.com
AllCavs
Free agent guard Fredette announces return to Shanghai Sharks

Sam Amico

After some offseason back and forth, free agent guard and former NBA lottery pick Jimmer Fredette will indeed return to the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Fredette, 31, made the announcement on social media. 

This is his second stint with Shanghai, having played there from 2016-19. He signed a two-year deal with Greek club Panathinaikos last summer, but parted ways once the club determined it could no longer afford to keep him.

It was reported in July that Fredette had agreed to a $1.6 million deal with the Sharks -- a report his agent initially denied. But no matter the deal or the denial, Fredette apparently is back with the Sharks once again.

Fredette is 6-foot-2 and was a scoring sensation at BYU, as well as in the G League. He also once scored 73 points in a game for the Sharks. But he has been unable to transfer that type of production to the NBA.

He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in 2011, then immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

He carries an NBA career average of 6.0 points on 41 percent shooting. He last played in the NBA with the Suns during the 2018-19 season.

