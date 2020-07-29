Free agent guard Fredette expected to sign in China

AllCavs
Free agent guard Jimmer Fredette has agreed to a $1.6 million contract with the Shanghai Sharks of China, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Fredette played with the Sharks from 2016-19, as noted by Carchia, before spending last season with Greek club Panathinaikos. He parted ways with Panathinaikos in June.

The former BYU star signed a two-year contract with Panathinaikos last summer, but his large contract became too much of a burden after the coronavirus shut down pro basketball across the globe. Overseas leagues were hit particularly hard financially.

"He has been informed that he is free to go," Panathinaikos president Takis Triantopoulos told reporters about Fredette. "His agent also knows this and he is on the market for a new team."

Fredette, 31, is 6-foot-2. He was a scoring sensation in college, as well as in the G League. But he has been unable to transfer that ability to the NBA.

He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in 2011, then immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Fredette scored 73 points in a Sharks' double-overtime loss to Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in a Chinese Basketball Association game in 2017. He carries an NBA career average of 6.0 points on 41 percent shooting.

He last played in the NBA with the Suns during the 2018-19 season.

