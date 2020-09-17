Heat star Butler to DJ for country music station on SiriusXM

Miami Heat star swingman Jimmy Butler will serve as a guest DJ on the SiriusXM country music channel The Highway on Friday at noon EST.

Butler, a lifelong fan of country music, will pick songs from his favorite playlist, performed by artists such as Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Tim McGraw.

Butler has led the Heat on an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they hold a 1-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics. Game 2 is Thursday at 7 p.m. EST on the Disney campus.

Butler averaged 19.9 points and a career-high 6.7 rebounds during his first regular season with the Heat. He has increased his scoring to 21.6 points in the first nine playoff games, all of which the Heat have won.