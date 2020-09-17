SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Heat star Butler to DJ for country music station on SiriusXM

Sam Amico

Miami Heat star swingman Jimmy Butler will serve as a guest DJ on the SiriusXM country music channel The Highway on Friday at noon EST.

Butler, a lifelong fan of country music, will pick songs from his favorite playlist, performed by artists such as Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Tim McGraw.

Butler has led the Heat on an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they hold a 1-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics. Game 2 is Thursday at 7 p.m. EST on the Disney campus.

Butler averaged 19.9 points and a career-high 6.7 rebounds during his first  regular season with the Heat. He has increased his scoring to 21.6 points in the first nine playoff games, all of which the Heat have won.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Basketball writer MacMullan to host podcast for The Ringer

Hall-of-famer will serve as a narrator on her own show, as well make some appearances on others.

Sam Amico

Ranking the NBA coaching openings: Pros and cons of every job

Who has the best roster? Who has the most hope for the future? Which is the best of the available gigs? Danny Thompson breaks it down.

Danny Thompson

Raptors president Ujiri hasn't talked contract extension with team

Former NBA Executive of the Year expected to be given new deal once current one expires at end of next season.

Sam Amico

Kings owner Ranadive drove hiring of new basketball operations chief McNair

Sacramento on third general manager since Vivek Ranadive became majority owner in 2013.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Motiejunas signs one-year deal in China

Former member of Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans headed to the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Clippers-Nuggets loses to NFL, 27 million to 1.3 million

Game 6 of Western Conference semifinals appeared to be fighting losing battle before it even tipped off.

Sam Amico

by

Bsevilla

NBA to conduct pre-draft evaluations, distribute information to teams

League handling interviews, testing and medicals, in lieu of annual Combine, without team personnel.

Sam Amico

Gupta favorite for Kings head of operations role, with McNair as potential GM

Sacramento appears to be moving closer to hiring key front office members, perhaps as soon as this week.

Sam Amico

by

dodjer

Raptors' Gasol to consider return to Europe in free agency

Toronto center reportedly will base decision on family as he readies to make next pro basketball move.

Sam Amico

Ratings for Game 1 of East finals drop 27 percent; least-watched since 2007

Early start time among reasons Heat's thrilling overtime win over Celtics may have failed to match previous years.

Sam Amico